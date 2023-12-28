Creators Weigh In on the Battle of Short-Form Video Platforms

Creators from various platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, were asked which short-form vertical video platform they would choose if they could only use one. The answers provided interesting insights into each platform’s strengths and appeal to creators.

Naomi Hearts, a creator on TikTok, expressed her loyalty to the platform and praised its sense of community. She highlighted the opportunity to connect with followers and the equitable exposure for all creators, regardless of their follower count.

Mac Kahey, on the other hand, picked Snapchat based on its unique personal touch. He described Snapchat as a platform that offers more control over the content one chooses to see and a less toxic environment compared to others. The self-curated aesthetic and private messaging system were also factors that appealed to him.

Instagram Reels stood out to Anna Daly for its user-friendly features, making it easy to create and engage with content. The in-app video features, ability to respond to comments, and direct private messaging were key factors in her preference for Instagram Reels.

Melanie Wilking also chose Instagram Reels as her platform of choice. She emphasized the potential to build a loyal and engaged audience on Instagram, which she attributed to the platform’s focus on individuals rather than just content. She has formed lasting connections and found opportunities for promoting other ventures being her authentic self on Instagram Reels.

Charlotte Dobre, although a fan of TikTok, pointed out the limitations of earning money from the platform in Canada. As a result, she has turned to YouTube Shorts, which has helped her grow her following and revenue on her long-form YouTube content. The potential for creators to earn something from Shorts was a key driver behind her choice.

Sean Andrews also favored YouTube Shorts, citing its in-depth analytics as a major advantage for creators. He highlighted how analytics help creators improve their videos and provide a better selection for viewers. Additionally, Shorts serves as a stepping stone to long-form content on YouTube, allowing creators to build an existing audience.

While each platform has its strengths, with TikTok leading as the mainstream short-form platform, Instagram offering personal interaction, Snapchat providing a unique environment, and YouTube Shorts offering analytics and a transition to long-form content, creators appreciate the opportunities offered each platform. It’s clear that the battle for creators’ attention and content continues among these short-form video platforms.