Dreams Deferred: From Paralegal to TikTok Star

Cassidy Montalvo, a Northern Virginia native, had always dreamed of pursuing a career in cosmetology or fashion. Inspired popular YouTuber Jenna Marbles, Montalvo saw herself creating content on the side while working in a different field. However, her parents pushed her towards a more traditional career path, leading her to study paralegal studies in college. Montalvo then found herself managing the front desk of a hotel, a demanding job that consumed her time and energy.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything changed. Montalvo’s hotel closed, and she was furloughed, giving her the opportunity to explore her creative aspirations. Determined to keep her online presence separate from her real-life connections, Montalvo turned to TikTok instead of Instagram, under the assumption that her friends and family wouldn’t be on the platform.

To her surprise, TikTok became the perfect platform for Montalvo’s viral success. Her hairstyling tutorials quickly gained traction, garnering hundreds of thousands to millions of views per video. With her newfound popularity, Montalvo faced a difficult decision when her hotel job called her back. She ultimately made the bold choice to quit her job and pursue content creation full-time.

Now, with 2.5 million followers on TikTok and an additional 800K on Instagram, Montalvo has embraced her role as an influencer. While her friends and family may now see her in her influencer persona, Montalvo’s determination to chase her dreams has paid off.

FAQ:

Q: What inspired Cassidy Montalvo to pursue content creation?

A: Cassidy was inspired watching YouTuber Jenna Marbles.

Q: What career path did Cassidy Montalvo initially follow?

A: She studied paralegal studies in college and worked as a front desk manager at a hotel.

Q: Why did Cassidy choose TikTok over Instagram?

A: She believed that her friends and family wouldn’t be on TikTok as it was perceived as a platform for younger users.

Q: What led Cassidy to quit her job and pursue content creation full-time?

A: Her TikTok presence grew significantly, attracting brand deals and becoming a time-consuming endeavor alongside her hotel job.

Q: How many followers does Cassidy Montalvo have on TikTok and Instagram?

A: She has 2.5 million followers on TikTok and 800K on Instagram.