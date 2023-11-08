TikTok’s Creativity Program: A New Era for Creator Compensation

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, is making significant changes to its creator compensation system. With the introduction of the new Creativity Program, TikTok aims to incentivize users to produce longer videos, estimating that creators can potentially earn more than 20 times what they previously made on the platform. While this is exciting news for creators who enjoy more extended content, others have found TikTok’s payouts to be less than satisfactory in the past.

Starting from December 16, creators in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany will be transitioned to the new Creativity Program, leaving behind the existing Creator Fund. It’s essential to note that these two programs, despite their somewhat similar names, serve distinct purposes. The original $1 billion Creator Fund distributed payouts based on the number of views creators received. However, as the platform grew rapidly, the fund became insufficient, resulting in creators earning meager sums even for videos that garnered millions of views. In comparison, YouTube, which shares advertising revenue with its creators, paid out a staggering $30 billion over three years.

Recognizing the limited impact of the Creator Fund payouts, TikTok decided to adopt a new approach: the Creativity Program. The primary difference between the two strategies is that the new program exclusively allows users to monetize videos longer than one minute. While this change benefits creators who excel at long-form content, it poses challenges for those accustomed to producing short clips. Some creators have noticed that the pressure to lengthen their videos often leads to adding unnecessary filler, compromising the ability to engage viewers.

According to industry experts, the initial reactions to TikTok’s monetization changes have been mixed. Some creators with longer videos have reported earning up to ten times more money through the Creativity Program compared to the Creator Fund. However, others have grown cynical about the platform’s money-making potential and have already given up on direct monetization. The eligibility requirements for the program, which include being at least 18 years old and having a minimum of 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in the last 30 days, have also deterred some creators from participating.

One significant drawback of the Creativity Program is that creators can only monetize videos featuring royalty-free music. As TikTok trends often revolve around copyrighted music, this limitation can be restrictive for certain creators. However, TikTok likely implemented this restriction because videos without licensed music generate higher revenue for the platform.

TikTok’s spokesperson, Maria Jung, highlighted the platform’s commitment to learning from its community and enhancing the user experience. As more creators join the Creativity Program, its effectiveness in providing improved income opportunities will become clearer. While it is unlikely that creators will experience a significant negative shift in their TikTok earnings, it is worth noting that many have not been able to generate substantial income from the platform thus far.

