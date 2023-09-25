TikTok Dancer Reveals “Magic” Clothing Hack to Repurpose Vintage Shirt

Mikayla Geier, a Los Angeles-based ballerina and filmmaker, recently shared her “magic long sleeve trick” on TikTok. In a viral video, Geier demonstrated how she transformed her vintage Karen Kane shirt into an effortless halter crop top. She explained that she learned the hack from someone else on TikTok and wanted to share it with her followers.

To achieve the halter crop top look, Geier starts grabbing the bottom of the shirt and tying the two ends around her neck. Then, she folds under the collar and ties it in the back or into a cute bow. Geier adjusts the shirt to her liking, creating a stylish and unique outfit.

TikTok users have praised Geier’s clever hack, with comments like “Oooh that’s so clever” and “WHAT SORCERY IS THIS?! SLAYYYYY.” Geier herself has found the hack useful for repurposing winter garments for the summer months.

This clothing hack reflects the Gen Z preference for sustainable fashion. Instead of constantly purchasing new items for different seasons, this “magic” hack allows for the repurposing of existing clothing, making it more versatile for various occasions.

Overall, Geier’s TikTok video showcases the creativity and ingenuity of clothing hacks found on the platform. It encourages viewers to think outside the box when it comes to styling their wardrobe and finding new ways to wear their clothes.

