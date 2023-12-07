Generative AI: Expanding Creativity and Addressing Regulatory Challenges

A top executive at Snapchat has emphasized the positive impact of generative AI on the creative sector, stating that it is dismantling barriers rather than replacing artists. Speaking at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, Georg Wolfart, Head of Public Policy at Snap Inc., highlighted that the combination of human creativity and AI is key to the value of generative AI, as it retains the unique touch that only humans can provide.

During the panel discussion on ‘GenAI: Fueling Growth for Creative Clusters,’ John Dabill, Director of Product Operations at HTC Vive, supported the notion that AI will democratize creativity. He explained that technology is expanding opportunities for a broader demographic to participate in the creative space, even without traditional artistic skills.

While both executives acknowledged the growth potential of AI in the creative industry, they stressed the importance of establishing appropriate regulations and enhancing transparency to ensure responsible integration of AI. Wolfart criticized the current “one-size-fits-all approach,” emphasizing the need for risk-based and proportionate regulations, particularly during AI’s early stages.

In light of the rush to embrace AI globally, Wolfart encouraged countries to take a step back and prioritize demystifying AI while considering their objectives. He cautioned against rushing regulations too quickly due to the rapid emergence of technology.

This perspective provides a fresh take on the role of AI in the creative sector. Despite initial concerns about the replacement of artists, it appears that generative AI is, in fact, opening up new possibilities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage in creative endeavors. Furthermore, the executives’ call for thoughtful regulation emphasizes the need to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring ethical implementation of AI technologies.