Faster Chat Experiences and More with WhatsApp’s New Features for Businesses

WhatsApp is rolling out new features on its platform to enhance the way we interact and transact with businesses. These updates aim to make it faster and easier for users to get things done without leaving the chat. Let’s take a closer look at the key features:

Flows for Enhanced Experiences

WhatsApp is introducing Flows, a feature that allows businesses to offer a wide range of experiences within the chat. From booking an appointment to ordering a meal or choosing your seat on a train, businesses can now provide rich menus and customizable forms to cater to different needs. Flows will be available globally to businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.

Simplified Payments

To streamline the purchasing process, WhatsApp is making it easier for users in India to complete transactions directly in the chat. With this update, users can add items to their cart and make payments using various methods, such as UPI apps, debit/credit cards, and more. This seamless integration with payment partners like Razorpay and PayU enables users to pay for goods and services hassle-free.

Meta Verified Businesses

To ensure authenticity and protect users from impersonation, businesses can now receive verification from Meta (formerly Facebook). This verification process grants businesses a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. Additionally, Meta Verified businesses will have access to premium features, including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via web search and multi-device support for effective customer responses. Although currently in testing with small businesses on the WhatsApp Business app, Meta Verified will be rolled out to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

WhatsApp remains committed to continually improving its services for businesses, offering enhanced customer experiences and strengthening connections between businesses and users. These new updates are expected to facilitate smoother interactions, foster better relationships, and simplify transactions.

