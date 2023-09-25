The Court Recommends Creation of WhatsApp Groups for Speedy Trials

In order to facilitate a speedy trial process, the court has recommended the creation of WhatsApp groups in every police station. These groups would include the complainant, material prosecution witnesses, the Public Prosecutor, and other relevant officials as members.

The purpose of these WhatsApp groups is to ensure that witnesses are informed well in advance about the date of their appearance in court. By posting summonses on the group, in addition to serving them in person, court clerks and munshis can help streamline the communication process.

This recommendation was initially made the court in the previous year’s order, and it has now been reaffirmed. By utilizing modern technology and communication platforms like WhatsApp, the court aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the trial process.

Creating WhatsApp groups for court-related matters can help minimize delays and ensure that all parties involved are up to date with the necessary information. This can further contribute to the overall goal of delivering justice in a timely manner.

By utilizing WhatsApp groups, the court seeks to improve access to justice, particularly for witnesses who might face challenges in attending court hearings or staying informed about their court appearances. This approach also aligns with the advancement of technology in various aspects of our lives and the legal system.

While it is important to note that the use of WhatsApp groups does not replace traditional means of communication and serving summonses, it provides an additional and convenient method of ensuring effective communication between all relevant parties.

In conclusion, the court’s recommendation to create WhatsApp groups for speedy trials aims to enhance the trial process and improve communication between all parties involved. This approach is in line with the growing reliance on technology in various sectors and can contribute to the timely delivery of justice.

