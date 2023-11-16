The Art of Creating a Stunning Thanksgiving Dessert Table

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner can be both exciting and overwhelming. The average Thanksgiving host spends $392 on the dinner, including food, drinks, dessert, and decor. While the main meal tends to get most of the attention, the desserts are often the highlight of the evening. This year, why not take your Thanksgiving dessert game to the next level with a stunning dessert table?

Why Have a Thanksgiving Dessert Table?

A separate dessert table offers numerous benefits for both hosts and guests. Not only does it create more space at the main table for food and dining, but it also relieves hosts from constantly making trips to the kitchen to serve individual desserts. Additionally, a dessert table allows for a smoother traffic flow, especially in buffet-style dinners where guests serve themselves.

Creating an Eye-Catching Display

Designing an Instagram-worthy Thanksgiving dessert table requires careful consideration of various elements. First, think about the space available. Smaller rooms can make use of a kitchen bar or countertop, while larger rooms can accommodate a separate folding table near the main table.

To add a touch of elegance, use warm, earthy colors for your tablecloth or table runner, such as orange, plum, sage green, bronze, or cream. Seasonal decorations like leaves, small pumpkins, flameless candles, or string lights can fill in the spaces between desserts and provide a finishing touch.

The choice of display platters is crucial in drawing the guests’ eyes to the table. Opt for white serving dishes that match any decor, ensuring that the desserts stand out. Arrange the desserts at different heights to create an attractive display, using cake stands, decorative boxes, or raised display platters. If space allows, reserve one side of the table for silverware, plates, cups, and glasses.

Prepare in Advance to Save Time

Thanksgiving preparations can be time-consuming, but luckily, several desserts can be made in advance. Thanksgiving cookies, such as cookie dough or already baked cookies, can be frozen up to two weeks before Thanksgiving and thawed on the day of serving. Similarly, most Thanksgiving pies, like pumpkin or pecan pies, can be prepared and frozen in advance.

Baked goods such as brownies, muffins, dessert bars, and sponge cakes can be made a day or two before and stored at room temperature or refrigerated. Chocolate lovers can even make fudge and chocolate bites a week or two in advance and freeze them until ready to serve.

When Fresh Is Best

While many desserts can be prepared ahead of time, some should be made fresh for optimal taste and texture. Desserts that require frosting or whipped cream as toppings are best made fresh on the same day to maintain their fluffy texture and appearance. No-bake cheesecakes should also be served the day they’re made to retain their creamy consistency.

A Stress-Free Dessert Table

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner is already time-consuming, but creating a dessert table doesn’t have to add to the stress. By following these baking tips and planning ahead, you can elevate your Thanksgiving dessert experience without the added pressure. So put the icing on the “Thanks” this year and impress your guests with a beautifully decorated Thanksgiving dessert table that will be remembered for years to come.

FAQs

1. Do I need a separate table for the Thanksgiving dessert?

Not necessarily. Depending on the size of your room, you can use a kitchen bar, countertop, or even a folding table placed near the main table. The key is to create enough space for both food and dining.

2. What types of desserts should I include on the Thanksgiving dessert table?

Traditional Thanksgiving desserts like pies (pumpkin, sweet potato, apple, pecan), cookies, brownies, babka, and sugared pecans or walnuts are excellent choices. Feel free to add your personal favorites to the spread.

3. Can I prepare desserts in advance?

Absolutely! Many desserts can be made in advance and frozen or stored at room temperature until Thanksgiving Day. This will save you time and allow you to focus on other aspects of hosting.

4. Are there any desserts that should be prepared fresh?

Yes, desserts requiring toppings like whipped cream or frosting are best made fresh. Additionally, no-bake cheesecakes are best served the same day they’re made for the ultimate creamy texture.