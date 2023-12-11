Creatd, Inc. Announces Spin-Out of Subsidiary Orbit Media LLC

Creatd, Inc., a leading digital technology company, has made a strategic decision to spin out its subsidiary, Orbit Media LLC, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as a publicly-traded holding company focused on technology and data-driven enterprises.

By divesting private interests in three major business divisions, Creatd, Inc. will reduce its ownership to less than 49% for each entity. This move will result in streamlined operational expenses and remove Orbit Media LLC from its consolidated balance sheet, minimizing future liabilities.

As an autonomous entity, Orbit Media LLC is now positioned to introduce its groundbreaking social media application on iOS and Android platforms in the first quarter of 2024. The Orbit app aims to provide a dynamic and engaging community for investors, enabling discussion, learning, and market tracking across various sectors, including small-caps and cryptocurrencies.

In line with its commitment to democratizing access to financial markets and promoting transparency, Orbit Media LLC is considering a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign.

While Creatd, Inc. transitions to a minority stakeholder with an 18% interest in Orbit Media LLC, it will maintain a symbiotic relationship to foster continued growth and innovation. This approach aligns with Creatd’s previous strategic divestments in other companies, where it retains a minority stake and maintains royalty and service agreements.

Nicholas Scibilia, CEO of Orbit, acknowledges the fragmented nature of the current social media space for investors, presenting a significant opportunity for Orbit to fill the gap. He emphasizes that Orbit is not just launching an app but pioneering a cohesive and reliable community for financial enthusiasts.

The debut of Orbit goes beyond a mere product launch; it showcases Creatd, Inc.’s ongoing commitment to empowering creators and investors while highlighting its dedication to continuous innovation in the digital landscape.