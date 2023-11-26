New Ways to Build Community Through WhatsApp

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp has become an integral part of our daily lives. It’s not uncommon to find ourselves added to multiple groups, whether it’s for a friend’s birthday celebration, a bachelor party, or even a Secret Santa exchange. But did you know that some of these groups can have over a thousand members? That’s right, and one person who knows this firsthand is Jordi Ferré, an expert at creating these large-scale WhatsApp communities.

Jordi, recently hailed as “the best neighbor in Spain,” hails from Carabanchel and is 55 years old. His journey began when he was nominated through a special application designed to recognize outstanding community members. Always ready to lend a helping hand to his neighbors, he never expected to be nominated, let alone win the award. But why was he chosen as the best neighbor?

It all started with a WhatsApp group. Jordi created a group chat with his Carabanchel neighbors with the intention of getting to know them better and fostering a sense of community. Little did he know that this simple act would lead to something extraordinary.

“A young man from Colombia joined the group and told me about a separate group of undocumented people from his country who were in need of work,” Jordi recounts. Inspired to help, he created another WhatsApp group specifically for job offers, catering to people of all backgrounds, regardless of their legal status. The demand was so high that they quickly had to create additional groups to accommodate everyone.

Now, helping others find employment has become Jordi’s main occupation. He spends a significant amount of time searching for job opportunities and supporting his neighbors in their job search. This commitment goes beyond finding work; he also offers his assistance to those who need other types of help.

The impact of Jordi’s initiative goes beyond the virtual world. The members of his WhatsApp groups eventually started meeting in person. They gather in a circle, introducing themselves and sharing their respective skills and expertise. When someone secures a job through the connections made in these meetings, they keep the CVs and contact information of others present, ready to extend a helping hand when needed.

Jordi’s efforts have already yielded remarkable results. Since the first meeting last year, success stories have emerged, with members finding employment opportunities they would have otherwise missed.

In a world where technology often distances us from personal connections, Jordi Ferré’s story is a shining example of how WhatsApp groups, when used creatively and with a genuine desire to help others, can foster a strong sense of community and make a positive impact on people’s lives.

