Road Rage Incident at Perth Petrol Station Captured on Video

A dramatic road rage incident was caught on camera at a petrol station in Perth, Australia. The shocking video, posted on social media the popular Instagram account @browncardigan, shows a car and a ute aggressively colliding with each other, almost causing a rollover.

The incident occurred at the Liberty fuel station near Sawyer Road in Calista around 6:30 PM on Friday. In the video, a smaller hatchback appears to be blocking the ute’s path, resulting in loud burnout and smoke. After a moment, the hatchback drives away but quickly returns to smash into the side of the ute.

As a result of the collision, the ute is briefly lifted onto its two side wheels. The hatchback speeds away from the scene with a completely smashed bumper, while the ute, also significantly damaged, follows before pulling over to talk to the person who filmed the incident.

Although the video cuts off before we hear the complete sentence, some online viewers speculated that the driver was about to say, “That’s my Mom?” Others requested more context or even a rematch to satisfy their curiosity about the incident.

According to the Kwinana Police, both drivers involved in the road rage incident are known to each other. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

Road rage incidents are an unfortunate occurrence on the roads, often fueled pent-up frustration and anger. It is essential for drivers to maintain their composure and avoid engaging in aggressive behavior, as it can lead to serious accidents and roadside altercations.

Video evidence like this serves as a reminder to everyone about the dangers of road rage and the importance of driving responsibly.