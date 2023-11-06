Crayola Partners with TheSoul Publishing to Boost Social Media Presence

Crayola, the renowned art supply brand, is ramping up its content production on YouTube in a bid to enhance its social media presence. To achieve this, the company has joined forces with TheSoul Publishing, a leading creator of DIY and craft content. The collaboration has resulted in Crayola releasing approximately 40 videos per month, three times more than before partnering with TheSoul Publishing.

The aim behind this content surge is to generate viral videos organically and drive engagement on social media platforms. Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Crayola, emphasized the significance of reaching wide audiences, stating, “It doesn’t matter if you make great content if no one ever sees it.” Working with TheSoul Publishing allows Crayola to tap into the publisher’s expertise in crafting engaging content that informs and inspires consumers about Crayola’s products.

Since implementing this strategy, Crayola has witnessed a surge in organic views and significant growth in watch hours, according to the companies. By leveraging TheSoul Publishing’s management and production capabilities, Crayola has been able to expand its social media presence beyond YouTube, now targeting audiences on TikTok and Pinterest as well.

Patrik Wilkens, Vice President Operations at TheSoul Publishing, highlighted the essence of the partnership, likening their role to that of a creative agency. The publisher produces and publishes content specifically for Crayola’s social media channels, building the art supply brand’s fanbase and engaging its existing audience.

While the exact financial details of the partnership remain undisclosed, Crayola has expressed that it is investing significantly more in content production. Although Crayola primarily targets kids, parents, and educators, the content created in collaboration with TheSoul Publishing focuses on reaching families and encouraging them to engage in craft activities together.

The partnership allows Crayola to remain top of mind for families seeking engaging content and activities. The production process for these videos is not only quick but also cost-effective, making it an appealing option for marketers looking to experiment with different approaches and audience demographics.

