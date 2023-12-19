Unsettled Weather Ahead: Snow, Storms, and Cooler Temperatures

With unseasonably warm temperatures lingering in Texas for another day, residents can expect a dramatic change in weather patterns as December approaches. High temperatures in the 70s and 80s will dominate across most of Texas today, before a strong cold front sweeps in from the north, bringing gusty winds and a potential for snowfall.

In the early hours of Saturday, there is a chance of light snow in the Texas Panhandle. While most weather models suggest it will be a non-event, a few more aggressive models indicate the possibility of heavier snow bands, potentially resulting in a dusting to one inch of snow. Meteorologists are closely monitoring short-term trends to determine if any adjustments to the forecast are necessary.

As the cold front progresses, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop on Saturday afternoon in areas such as the Ark-La-Tex, East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the Golden Triangle. Instability and wind shear aloft may support the formation of stronger thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds. However, the timing of certain ingredients may limit the severity of tomorrow’s weather. Analysts will continue to monitor trends over the next 24 hours.

By Saturday night, thunderstorm chances will diminish as storms move towards the Upper Texas Coast and east into Louisiana. The western areas of the state are likely to remain relatively dry as the cold front advances into South Texas. Rainfall totals are projected to be unremarkable, with most areas receiving less than one-tenth of an inch. Some locations near the Louisiana border or under a stronger thunderstorm may see amounts above one-half inch.

On Sunday, a multi-day stretch of cooler temperatures will commence, ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 60s across the state. A temporary warming trend is expected on Monday, with temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s. However, this reprieve will be brief, as another cold front is anticipated to push in on Tuesday.

Looking further ahead, long-range weather models suggest that precipitation chances may return to the western half of Texas mid-week. Regions such as the Panhandle and West Texas may even experience some winter precipitation.

As the weather patterns continue to evolve, it is recommended to stay informed through resources such as the Texas Storm Chasers Mobile App, offering localized weather forecasts, interactive weather radars, and live Texas weather coverage.