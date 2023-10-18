Perth Scorchers Sign Zoe Britcliffe for Women’s Big Bash League Season

Perth Scorchers have recently made an addition to their pace-bowling roster signing Zoe Britcliffe for the upcoming Weber Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The 22-year-old joins the Scorchers as an Injury Replacement Player, stepping in for allrounder Charis Bekker, who is currently unavailable due to a longstanding knee complaint.

Britcliffe has showcased her talent in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) this season, representing Western Australia. She has performed impressively in four WNCL matches, taking five wickets at an average of 25.80. She has also maintained an exceptional economy rate of just 4.44 runs per over.

One of Britcliffe’s notable achievements came when she dismissed former Australian captain and top-order batter Meg Lanning in consecutive games at the start of the WNCL campaign. Her standout performance of the season was against a strong Queensland line-up, where she clinched career-best figures of 5-53.

Hailing from Port Hedland, Britcliffe adds depth to Perth Scorchers’ already formidable pace attack, which includes Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, skipper Sophie Devine, and former Sydney Sixers quick Stella Campbell. Her addition strengthens the team’s chances of success in the upcoming WBBL season.

The Scorchers will kick off their campaign against the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on Friday. The match will take place at the University of Tasmania Stadium. With the inclusion of Britcliffe, Perth Scorchers aims to make a strong start and establish themselves as contenders in the WBBL.

