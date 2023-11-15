Festive Menace: Dangerous Car Stunts during Diwali in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, a bustling city in India, witnessed a disturbing trend during the recent Diwali celebrations. Several videos started circulating on social media, showcasing reckless individuals bursting firecrackers from inside moving cars. These dangerous car stunts have raised serious concerns among the authorities and have sparked an investigation into the matter.

One of the videos depicts a fleet of cars driving on a flyover, with firecrackers igniting on their roofs. The drivers and passengers can be seen leaning out of the windows, creating a hazardous spectacle. Another video captures a black Harrier cruising the streets, its roof adorned with fireworks. Similarly, a white Swift maneuvering on Mehrauli road near Sector 14 also engaged in the same dangerous activity.

These videos, captioned with tags like “Gang Ki Diwali,” have immediately grasped the attention of the police department. ACP Varun Kumar addressed the issue, stating that they have been receiving information through social media and other sources about individuals misusing their vehicles to create nuisance and endanger lives on the city roads.

To tackle this menace, Gurgaon Police are rigorously collecting evidence and conducting a thorough investigation into each incident. They are utilizing CCTV footage and various other sources to identify the perpetrating individuals and hold them accountable for their dangerous actions.

Road safety violations are not limited to car stunts; videos also emerged showing bikers performing stunts on the city streets during Diwali. The authorities are treating these safety violations with utmost urgency, aiming to create awareness and ensure the safety of both citizens and motorists.

As we embrace the joyous spirit of festivals, it is crucial to remember the importance of responsible and safe celebrations. Engaging in these perilous activities not only puts the lives of the individuals involved at risk but also endangers the lives of innocentstanders. Let us strive for a Diwali filled with happiness and harmony rather than one tainted reckless behavior.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Diwali?

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated worldwide. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

2. Why are these car stunts dangerous?

Car stunts involving bursting firecrackers while driving are highly dangerous as they divert the driver’s attention, compromise their control over the vehicle, and pose a risk to pedestrians and other motorists on the road. It can result in accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

3. What steps are the authorities taking to address this issue?

The Gurgaon Police are actively investigating these incidents collecting evidence through social media monitoring, CCTV footage, and other sources. They aim to identify the individuals involved and hold them accountable for their dangerous actions.

4. What can individuals do to ensure a safe Diwali celebration?

To ensure a safe Diwali celebration, it is crucial to follow all safety guidelines provided local authorities. This includes avoiding dangerous stunts, using only authorized and safe firecrackers, maintaining a safe distance from vehicles, and being mindful of the well-being of others while celebrating.