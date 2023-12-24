Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Access to Restricted Falls

Authorities in New South Wales, Australia are taking action against the growing trend of illegal access to restricted areas near Belmore Falls and Gerringong Falls. These areas, known for unstable rock faces, dangerous cliff edges, and slippery surfaces, have been the site of numerous fatalities. Despite the risks, thrill seekers, nature lovers, and content creators have been drawn to these prohibited locations, often fueled social media.

To combat this issue, the NSW Police and the National Parks Wildlife Service (NPWS) have announced their plans to crack down on illegal access over the summer. Patrols will be increased in these areas, and fines will be issued to anyone found in the restricted zones. The penalty for being in a closed section of the park is $300, according to an NPWS spokesperson.

The rise in social media usage has contributed to the increase in serious injuries and deaths at these waterfalls. Many influencers have shared images and videos from the base of the falls, despite the fact that access to these areas has never been officially provided NPWS. Some influencers even provide instructions on how to navigate the restricted areas, encouraging their followers to jump fences and ignore warning signs.

Graham Bush, NPWS area manager, expressed concern about the dangers this trend poses to both the public and emergency service workers. Signs warning of the risks and prohibiting access are in place, but visitors continue to disregard these warnings. Bush emphasized that there is no bushwalking access to the base of Belmore and Gerringong Falls, and that these areas are highly dangerous with a real risk of injury or death.

In light of these circumstances, Bush urged nature lovers to explore safer alternatives within the state’s national parks, such as patrolled beaches or nearby waterways like the Shoalhaven River. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the issue of accessing restricted areas is a matter of life or death.

As authorities crack down on illegal access and raise awareness about the dangers involved, the hope is to prevent further tragedies and protect both visitors and emergency service personnel.