Malaysian Authorities to Crack Down on Social Media Influencers Promoting Illegal Online Gambling

Malaysian authorities have announced their plans to launch an operation against social media influencers who promote illegal online gambling. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will collaborate with the police and social media platforms to address the issue. The operation is expected to be launched the second quarter of 2024.

The decision came after concerns were raised over a 19-year-old influencer who displayed a newly purchased luxury car and was suspected of being involved in gambling activities. It was later discovered that she and several other influencers were promoting online gambling through various “gaming” apps. These apps often masquerade as “money-making games” and have gained popularity as influencers showcase their earnings.

The MCMC spokesperson emphasized that online gambling is strictly prohibited under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, enforced the police. The commission takes a zero-tolerance stance against any form of online gambling promotion and actively collaborates with the police to combat this illegal activity.

Since 2018, the MCMC has assisted the police in blocking over 1,300 online gambling websites annually. They have also taken down numerous social media accounts and terminated 523,331 phone lines associated with promoting online gambling and other offenses.

The spokesperson acknowledged the challenges of quantifying the number of social media influencers promoting online gambling due to the constantly evolving nature of the cyberspace. Impersonation of influencers without their permission has also been observed. However, recent tracking suggests a significant number of individuals engaging in this harmful practice on social media platforms.

A study HypeAuditor in 2022 revealed that social media posts influencers promoting online gambling received a 60% higher engagement rate compared to posts on other subjects. This suggests that the public, especially youths, are more susceptible to gambling as they are impressed social media influencers.

The MCMC is currently reviewing existing regulations to update them and better address the evolving tactics used illegal gambling operators and influencers. They also plan to launch a nationwide awareness campaign on the dangers of influencer-promoted online gambling, targeting potential victims and influencers themselves.

Engaging in gaming within a common gaming house is considered an offense under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, subjecting the offender to a fine of up to RM5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Penalties for illegal gamblers and gambling operators were increased twenty-fold in 2020, from RM5,000 to RM100,000, along with a minimum jail sentence of six months.