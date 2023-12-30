WhatsApp Number Flooded with Citizen Feedback on Safety Concerns

A WhatsApp number established the Commissioner of Police in Nashik, India, has been inundated with messages from concerned citizens, with over 236 suggestions and complaints received within the first 36 hours of its launch. The majority of these messages highlight issues related to traffic chaos, problems faced at police stations, illegal consumption of liquor, and the safety of women.

The overwhelming response from citizens demonstrates their deep concern for a safer city. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik has assured the public that all the suggestions and complaints received will be taken seriously. He stated, “We are committed to addressing these concerns and are working closely with the relevant departments to tackle the issue of vehicular traffic congestion.”

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to actively engage with the police force and report any safety-related issues they encounter. By using WhatsApp as a communication platform, the police hope to establish a convenient and efficient channel for citizens to voice their concerns and seek assistance.

This approach follows similar initiatives implemented in other cities, where social media platforms have been used as tools to improve accountability and transparency in governance. Recently, residents in Nabha, Patiala, have created a social media group to address civic issues, allowing them to communicate directly with local officials and hold them accountable for problem resolution.

The positive impact of these digital initiatives is evident through increased transparency, efficiency, and convenience for citizens. By embracing technology and making use of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, the police force is able to forge stronger relationships with citizens, making it easier for them to report issues and seek timely assistance.

With the flood of messages pouring in through the WhatsApp number, it is clear that citizens are eager to contribute to a safer city. The proactive efforts of the Nashik Police in encouraging citizen involvement through digital platforms serve as a commendable example for other police forces across the country.