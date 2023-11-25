Finding Romance: A Guide to the Best Romantic Movies to Watch Now

Are you a fan of romantic movies? Whether you’re in a relationship or flying solo, romantic flicks can be a great way to unwind and indulge in some feel-good entertainment. However, with the vast library of movies available on platforms like Netflix, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect romantic gems. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best romantic movies you can stream right now. Get ready to grab your tissues and swoon!

1. “All the Bright Places” (2020): Based on the best-selling book Jennifer Niven, this heartbreaking teen romance follows the lives of two teenagers who form a bond amidst their struggles.

2. “Always Be My Maybe” (2019): This Netflix original romantic comedy stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends who reconnect after years apart, leading to unexpected sparks.

3. “Beyond the Lights” (2014): A cop rescues Noni Jean after a suicide attempt, and together they embark on a journey to rediscover life’s purpose and pursue seemingly impossible ambitions.

4. “Call Me Your Name” (2017): Set in Italy, this artistic film explores a forbidden love affair between a teenager named Elio and his father’s assistant, Oliver, as Elio navigates his sexual identity.

5. “Carol” (2015): Set in 1950s New York, this period romance follows the story of Carol, played Cate Blanchett, as she falls in love with Therese, portrayed Rooney Mara.

6. “Choose Love” (2023): Get ready for a fun interactive movie experience on Netflix. Follow Cami Conway as she navigates choices in her love life, accompanied plenty of laughs.

7. “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011): This romcom features the unexpected pairing of Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell, as Jacob teaches recently divorced Cal how to rediscover love and laughter.

8. “The Holiday” (2006): Get into the Christmas spirit with this heartwarming romcom that sees two women, played Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, swapping homes and finding unexpected love.

9. “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997): Julia Roberts shines in this romantic film as Julienne, who realizes her feelings for her best friend, Michael, just as he’s about to get married.

10. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019): Set in the 18th century, this visually stunning film tells the story of a forbidden love affair between a painter and an aristocrat in France.

11. “Sixteen Candles” (1984): Molly Ringwald takes center stage in this classic ’80s romantic film, as Samantha navigates the ups and downs of her sixteenth birthday and her quest for love.

12. “Someone Great” (2019): After a breakup, Jenny, played Gina Rodriguez, leans on her friends for support as she navigates the challenges of moving on and rediscovering herself.

13. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018–2021): This beloved teen romance trilogy follows the life of Lara Jean as her secret love letters are unexpectedly sent out, leading to romantic entanglements.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I stream these movies?

A: Most of these movies are available on Netflix. You can also check other streaming platforms or rent them on services like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Q: Are these movies suitable for all audiences?

A: Each movie has its own rating and content warnings. We recommend checking the ratings and content warnings before watching, especially for younger audiences.

Q: Are there any real-life stories behind these movies?

A: While some movies are purely fictional, others are based on books or inspired true events. You can explore the origins of each movie to learn more about their inspirations.

Q: Can I watch these movies alone?

A: Absolutely! These movies can be enjoyed whether you’re watching solo or with a partner or friends. Grab some popcorn and enjoy the romantic journey.

Q: Are there any more movies you can recommend?

A: This list is just a starting point. There are countless romantic movies out there waiting to be discovered. Feel free to explore different genres and eras to find the ones that resonate with you.