Get Cozy with Discounts on Bamboo Pajamas and Bedding at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth, the luxury retailer known for its premium bamboo fabric products, is offering a sitewide discount of 35% off when using the promo code PRIMEDAYS. This coincides with Amazon’s October Prime Day, allowing customers to save on their favorite Cozy Earth items until Wednesday, October 12.

Cozy Earth’s bamboo collection includes pajamas, loungewear, bedding, and bath towels. The brand’s designs are made from 100% viscose from bamboo fabric, known for its ultra-softness and cooling properties. The fabric is also machine washable without pilling, ensuring long-lasting comfort.

With a mass following on social media and even earning a place on Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list, Cozy Earth has established itself as a popular choice among customers. The brand offers a 10-year warranty on all bedding, towels, and clothing, as well as an extended 100-day return policy. Free shipping is also available for online orders over $50.

Some of the most sought-after discounts from Cozy Earth’s bamboo collection include women’s clothing such as the Bamboo Hoodie, Bamboo Jogger Pant, and Bamboo Lounge Tee. Additionally, their bedding collection offers discounts on Bamboo Sheet Sets, Bamboo Pillowcases, and Bamboo Comforters.

Take advantage of the Cozy Earth sale to enjoy the luxurious comfort of bamboo fabric at discounted prices. Treat yourself to cozy pajamas and indulge in a restful night’s sleep with their premium bedding. Shop online now for even more deals from Cozy Earth.

