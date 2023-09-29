Cozy Cardio: A Relaxing Approach to Improving Health

Summary:

“Cozy cardio” is gaining popularity as a way to improve health without the intensity of traditional exercise. Social media influencer Hope Zuckerbrow introduced the concept through her TikTok videos, where she is seen walking on a soft, glowing pad in her living room while enjoying her favorite items, such as colored lights and protein coffee. The initial slow walks helped Zuckerbrow heal her relationship with exercise and sparked joy in her movement. Experts agree that cozy cardio can be a great way to start engaging in physical activity, as it initiates the release of endorphins and adrenaline, building momentum towards a more regular and intense exercise routine.

The benefits of cozy cardio extend beyond a sense of well-being. Studies have shown that replacing sedentary time with light-intensity physical activity can lead to a reduction in all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. Low-intensity walking has also been found to have beneficial effects on blood pressure and heart rate. However, while cozy cardio is better than no exercise at all, it should be seen as a stepping stone towards more vigorous activity.

To progress from cozy cardio to moderate-intensity exercise, fitness specialist Nick Occhipinti recommends timing how long it takes to walk a mile and working towards beating that time in subsequent walks. Engaging in outdoor exercise can provide additional health benefits, including lower use of medication for conditions like high blood pressure and asthma. Incorporating socialization working out with friends can enhance the overall benefits of physical activity.

In conclusion, cozy cardio offers a relaxed and accessible approach to improving health through physical activity. While it may not provide the same intensity as traditional workouts, it serves as a starting point for a more active lifestyle. Incorporating outdoor exercise and striving for moderate-intensity activity can further enhance the benefits of cozy cardio.