Travis Dermott Challenges NHL’s Ban on Pride Tape, Becomes a Trailblazer for LGBTQ+ Allyship

Travis Dermott, defenseman for the Arizona Coyotes, made a bold statement on Saturday wrapping Pride Tape around the top of his stick, openly defying the NHL’s controversial ban. This act made Dermott the first player to challenge the league’s rule publicly. The NHL has acknowledged that it will review the situation in due course, leaving uncertainty about whether Dermott will face any disciplinary action.

Dermott’s choice to use Pride Tape came after he reached out to the company following news of the ban. The founders of Pride Tape, Kristopher Wells and Jeff McLean, expressed their support for Dermott’s decision and offered to provide the tape to any other NHL players who want to demonstrate their allyship.

Jeff McLean emphasized the significance of Dermott’s defiance, stating, “It means everything. It’s so incredibly powerful. With tape not being allowed on the ice for warmups, we know from history how important these visual messages are. It just takes one person to do something powerful.”

Dermott’s actions have garnered praise from LGBTQ+ advocate Brian Burke, a former NHL general manager. Burke commended Dermott for his courage and expressed hope that other players would follow suit.

Last season, the NHL faced criticism when seven players chose not to wear Pride Night jerseys. In response, the league discontinued themed warm-up uniforms for the upcoming season and went a step further, banning the use of Pride Tape. This decision drew disappointment from players like Connor McDavid and others, but many felt powerless to challenge the ruling.

Travis Dermott’s bold decision to openly defy the ban on Pride Tape marks a significant moment for LGBTQ+ allyship in hockey. His actions demonstrate that one person can make a powerful statement and inspire change. It remains to be seen how the NHL will respond to this challenge and whether other players will join Dermott in showing their support.

Sources:

– The Athletic’s Ian Mendes

– Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez