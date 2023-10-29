Sunday Showdown: Dallas Cowboys Ready to Take on Los Angeles Rams

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Rams in a highly anticipated matchup in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. After a much-needede week, the Cowboys are back in action and looking to build on their recent win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Cowboys’ offense still raises concerns with their struggle to consistently put points on the board, quarterback Dak Prescott’s standout performance against the Chargers offers some hope. However, the team’s success hinges on the entire offense finding its rhythm and delivering strong performances collectively.

On the bright side, the Cowboys can rely on their reliable defense to keep them in the game. The defense has displayed an ability to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks, a key asset when facing the Rams’ Matthew Stafford. The Rams offense has shown vulnerabilities to the pass rush, coupled with a tendency to turn the ball over, providing the Cowboys with an opportunity to secure a victory.

Now, let’s dive into some key details about the upcoming game:

Cowboys vs Rams Game Info

Date: October 29, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: Tune in to 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) or refer to full listings. For Los Angeles listeners, SiriusXM 113 or 387 on the SXM App will have you covered.

Streaming: Watch the game on Sling or FOX Sports.

Current Records:

– Dallas Cowboys: 4-2

– Los Angeles Rams: 3-4

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are favored 6 points.

Our Prediction: Cowboys will prevail with a 27-17 victory over the Rams.

