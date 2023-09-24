The Dallas Cowboys Aim for Victory Against the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are currently enjoying a successful start to the season with a 2-0 record, and they have been dominating their competition. However, the mood surrounding the team has been slightly subdued due to the season-ending injury of star cornerback Trevon Diggs. To lift spirits and move past the injury news, both the team and its fans are hoping for a victory in their upcoming game against the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals.

Although the Cowboys are heavily favored to win, with a 13-point spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. Despite the Cardinals being accused of tanking this season, their performance in their first two games showed that they are not a team to be taken lightly.

The Dallas Cowboys need to remain focused and avoid making critical mistakes. Their talent should ultimately prevail, but the outcome of the game remains uncertain until it is played.

The game is scheduled for September 24, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The match will be broadcasted on FOX, with additional coverage available through various streaming platforms.

Predictions favor the Cowboys, with a projected score of 31-13 in their favor. However, it is crucial for the Cowboys to maintain their concentration throughout the game and avoid complacency.

As the Dallas Cowboys strive to continue their winning streak, the team and its fans eagerly await an impressive performance that will help them move forward from the setback of Trevon Diggs’ injury.

