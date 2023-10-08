The Highly Anticipated Showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers

The upcoming Week 5 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers has been the talk of the NFL. Set to take place on Sunday Night Football, football fans are eagerly anticipating this clash between two storied franchises.

The Cowboys-49ers rivalry has been one of the most compelling matchups in the league. In order for the Cowboys to solidify themselves as contenders for the Super Bowl, they need to overcome their nemesis, the 49ers. The 49ers have managed to defeat the Cowboys in their last two postseason meetings, including a 19-12 victory in the 2022 Divisional Round.

The game will be hosted at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and the 49ers are currently favored 3.5 points on FanDuel. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on October 8 and will be broadcasted on NBC. The game will feature renowned commentators Micke Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, and Terry McAulay.

For those looking to stream the game, there are several options available. Subscribers to NFL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer service, can watch the game on their phones or tablets. NFL+ offers two subscription plans, with a limited-time half-off deal on yearly prices.

In addition, the game will be streamed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. Peacock recently underwent price increases, with their Premium and Premium Plus plans now costing slightly more. Furthermore, Sling TV subscribers who have either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue package can also watch the game on NBC.

Other streaming options include Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Each platform offers NBC as part of their channel lineup, allowing subscribers to watch Sunday Night Football.

For viewers living outside the United States, a VPN such as NordVPN can be used topass regional broadcast restrictions and access the game.

The highly anticipated showdown between the Cowboys and 49ers is expected to be an intense battle on the field. Fans won’t want to miss this game, which may turn out to be the highlight of the NFL season.

