Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder’s Relationship Confirmation Sparks Headlines

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has seemingly confirmed his romantic relationship with TikTok star Haley Cavinder. The confirmation came via Instagram Stories, where Ferguson shared a picture of himself hugging Cavinder at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. With the Cowboys currently on a Bye Week, Ferguson’s decision to spend his time with Cavinder only adds fuel to the rumors about their budding love.

Cavinder, who is 22 years old, had previously hinted at dating an athlete and even mentioned her “boo” during a podcast episode. Many fans were already aware of the possible relationship between Ferguson and Cavinder, which has continued to make headlines.

The dating rumors started when Cavinder was spotted at the Cowboys’ season opener wearing Ferguson’s jersey with the number “87.” She also posted a picture on Instagram wearing his uniform, to which Ferguson responded with a heart eyes emoji. While neither Ferguson nor Cavinder have confirmed or denied the rumors, Cavinder’s sister, Hanna, even commented on the post, asking if it was a “soft launch.”

By sharing the picture of him and Cavinder, Ferguson may be subtly going Instagram official with their relationship. This move might be meant to avoid too much fanfare, especially amidst the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce.

Sources:

– No source URLs provided