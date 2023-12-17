Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Undergoes Appendectomy Surgery Ahead of Crucial Game Against Eagles

In a surprising turn of events, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis just days before the team’s highly anticipated game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The surgery was deemed successful, and McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital later today and hopes to be back in action Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn expressed confidence in McCarthy’s resilience, stating, “You really think that tough Irishman is going to miss this game? We’re certainly anticipating Mike being back for the game. Knowing him, he’ll be online tonight wanting to go through red zone and third down and everything else. We expect him to be rocking game day.”

During McCarthy’s absence, Quinn and fellow coordinators Brian Schottenheimer and John Fassel will step in to run practice. McCarthy’s absence poses a challenge as he is the offensive playcaller, but he has delegated responsibilities to Schottenheimer and the other offensive coaches. The team’s high offensive rankings, with the Cowboys leading the league in points per game and ranking fifth in yards per game, highlight McCarthy’s impact.

This isn’t the first time McCarthy has faced unexpected circumstances affecting his coaching duties. In 2021, he missed a game due to a positive COVID-19 test, and Quinn took over as the interim head coach. However, the team has a well-established system in place, allowing for a smooth transition in McCarthy’s absence.

The players were informed of McCarthy’s situation before the morning walkthrough, and they remain focused and determined to succeed, despite their coach’s absence. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence affirmed that McCarthy has built a strong foundation within the team, allowing them to continue their preparations seamlessly.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore expressed the team’s desire to win in McCarthy’s absence, emphasizing their motivation to perform well for their coach. “I know he wants to be here. I know he wouldn’t want to miss — especially this week — practices, meeting time,” Gilmore said. “I know he will get back as fast as he can but also hope he’s healing up quick.”

As the Cowboys gear up for their crucial matchup against the Eagles, their determination and unity in the face of unexpected circumstances will be put to the test. The team remains confident in their ability to overcome, both for their coach and their own aspirations for success.