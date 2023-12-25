Dallas Cowboys Hope to Learn from Road Struggles in Loss to Miami Dolphins

The Dallas Cowboys had an opportunity to turn things around on the road, but their loss to the Miami Dolphins only highlighted their ongoing struggles outside of Dallas. Head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that it was a hard-fought game and believes the team can draw important lessons from it. Despite their disappointment due to miscues and missed opportunities, McCarthy emphasized the resilience, battle, and grit that the team possesses.

The Cowboys’ road record fell to 3-5 this season, and this defeat marked their first losing streak in 2023. While they are still in contention for the NFC East title, which would secure a home playoff game at AT&T Stadium where they remain undefeated, McCarthy recognized the need for improvement when playing away from home. The team must play above their usual standards and become road warriors.

Despite the loss, the Cowboys displayed a valiant team effort, a stark contrast to their previous humiliating blowout in Buffalo. Dak Prescott led an impressive touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, showcasing the team’s ability to perform under pressure. The defense also performed well against the Dolphins, limiting their high-powered offense to one touchdown and five field goals.

Unfortunately, two key mistakes bookended the game and may have ultimately cost the Cowboys the victory. A lost fumble on the goal line in the opening possession and a costly facemask penalty on the Dolphins’ game-winning drive proved to be crucial. These mistakes highlight the fine margin of error in NFL games.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys are set to host the Detroit Lions in Week 17 and then travel to Washington for their final regular-season game. While a win against the Commanders won’t change the narrative of their road struggles, the team remains determined to overcome these issues and perform their best on the biggest stage.

Overall, the loss to the Dolphins served as a learning experience for the playoff-bound Cowboys. It reaffirmed the importance of playing better on the road, and the team will use this as fuel to improve and make a statement in the upcoming postseason.