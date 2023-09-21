Netflix to Remove Cowboy Bebop Anime from Select Regions

Netflix has announced that the beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop will soon be leaving its platform in select regions. The original series, which first aired in Japan from April to June 1998, was created Shinichirō Watanabe and produced Sunrise Inc.

The US version of Netflix acquired the full series, including all 26 episodes with both the original Japanese audio and English dubs, on October 21st, 2021. However, a removal notice has now appeared on the show page, stating that the last day to watch the series will be October 21st, with the actual removal scheduled for October 22nd.

Fortunately, fans in the United States will still have alternative options to watch the series. Cowboy Bebop is currently available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Hulu.

However, it’s not just the US that will be bidding farewell to Cowboy Bebop on Netflix. Canadian viewers will also see the series leave their screens on October 21st, 2023. Meanwhile, other regions like Australia and the United Kingdom have licensed the series until 2029.

It’s important to note that while the original anime series is set to depart from Netflix, the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will remain on the platform. This is because the live-action version was produced internally Netflix, giving the streaming giant indefinite rights to the show.

As fans prepare to say goodbye to the original series, many are beginning to wonder if the live-action adaptation will be renewed for another season. Only time will tell if Netflix will continue the story of Cowboy Bebop in a new format.

Source: Netflix