New Developments in the Jamie Kah White Powder Hearing

In a recent hearing regarding the white powder incident involving jockey Jamie Kah, new evidence has emerged that sheds light on the controversial case. While Kah’s barrister maintains her innocence and criticized Racing Victoria for attacking her character, the counsel acting for stewards argued that Kah’s actions were clearly blameworthy and reckless.

The latest development in the case revolves around stablehand Ruby McIntyre, who secretly recorded Kah’s actions and shared the footage. McIntyre’s decision to discreetly document Kah’s manipulation of the white powder substance on a plate was seen as a breach of conduct prejudicial to the image of racing. However, McIntyre claims that she did not write the caption accompanying the image that circulated on social media, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

During the hearing, Racing Victoria’s counsel emphasized the importance of the image and the perception it created. Despite Kah not testing positive for illegal substances, the stewards argued that the manipulation of the white powder and the suspicion of its illicit nature were central to the case. They further asserted that Kah should have been aware of the potential consequences of her actions, especially considering her reputation as a champion jockey.

On the other hand, Kah’s barrister highlighted the unique circumstances of the incident. They argued that no racing tribunal in Australia has previously held a licensed person liable for conduct in their private home without their knowledge of potential recording. Additionally, Kah’s legal team condemned Racing Victoria for attacking her integrity and honesty in what they deemed a disrespectful and cowardly manner.

The hearing concluded on Monday, and the tribunal panel will issue a ruling as soon as possible. The decision will have significant implications for both Kah and McIntyre and may shape future cases involving off-track conduct within the racing industry.

