New Report Sheds Light on Welsh First Minister’s WhatsApp Use

A recent report has brought further clarity to the issue of whether the first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, uses WhatsApp on his Senedd-issued phone. While Mr. Drakeford initially stated that he did not use the messaging app, he has now clarified that he does have WhatsApp installed on his phone but does not use it regularly to send messages.

This revelation came after Welsh Conservatives challenged Mr. Drakeford to correct the record regarding his WhatsApp usage. The issue of deleted messages during the pandemic was also raised, with Mr. Drakeford acknowledging that some government figures may have deleted messages but asserting that he had no knowledge of how to do so.

WhatsApp messages have played a significant role in the ongoing Covid inquiry, providing valuable evidence on communication between UK officials and ministers. This issue is not exclusive to Wales, as SNP ministers in Scotland have also faced accusations of deleted messages.

In response to the report, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies welcomed the first minister’s clarification but emphasized that questions still remain concerning the extent of message deletion during the early stages of the pandemic.

The Welsh government has pledged full cooperation with the UK Covid inquiry and will disclose all requested material, including WhatsApp messages. Mr. Drakeford affirmed that no instruction was given within the Welsh government to delete material once the inquiry expressed interest.

However, he did acknowledge that some devices used colleagues may have already had deletion instructions pre-set, suggesting that deletion may have occurred. The first minister’s official spokesperson highlighted that government staff were regularly reminded to maintain robust records related to pandemic decisions.

While Mr. Drakeford’s clarification provides some insight into his own WhatsApp use, further investigation is necessary to determine the scope of WhatsApp usage within the Welsh government during the crucial early stages of the pandemic.

