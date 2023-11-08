New Article Title: Exploring the Role of WhatsApp in Wales’ Covid Response

The use of messaging app WhatsApp political leaders has come into the spotlight in Wales, as First Minister Mark Drakeford clarified his relationship with the platform. While it was initially stated that he did not use WhatsApp, Drakeford later clarified that the app was indeed installed on his Senedd-issued phone, although he does not regularly use it to send messages.

The issue arose after Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies questioned the veracity of Drakeford’s statement, having obtained a screenshot that appeared to show the First Minister with a WhatsApp account. With WhatsApp messages between UK officials and ministers being crucial evidence in the ongoing Covid inquiry, questions have been raised about potential message deletion.

Drakeford emphasized that he personally did not use any deletion arrangements and would not know how to do so. However, he acknowledged that some colleagues in the Welsh government may have had devices with such instructions, indicating possible deletions.

In response to the controversy, the Welsh government expressed its commitment to fully cooperate with the UK Covid-19 inquiry and disclose all requested material, including WhatsApp messages. Drakeford’s official spokesman stated that staff were regularly reminded about the importance of maintaining comprehensive records related to decisions made during the pandemic.

While the clarification from the First Minister was welcomed Davies, more questions still remain regarding how many Welsh government devices utilized WhatsApp during the pandemic and the extent to which message deletions occurred, particularly during critical periods when life-and-death decisions were being made.

As the Covid inquiry progresses, the role of informal communication channels like WhatsApp continues to be scrutinized. The need for transparent decision-making processes and robust record-keeping remains paramount, ensuring accountability and clarity during times of crisis.

