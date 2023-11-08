New Article: Welsh First Minister Clarifies WhatsApp Use But Questions Remain

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has clarified that he does have WhatsApp installed on his Senedd-issued mobile phone, but he does not use the app regularly to send messages. The clarification came after he initially told the Welsh Parliament that he did not use WhatsApp at all. The Welsh Labour leader had been challenged to correct the record Welsh Conservatives.

While the first minister confirmed the presence of WhatsApp on his phone, he emphasized that he does not use “deletion arrangements” and would not know how to delete messages. However, questions remain about how many messages may have been lost in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The use of WhatsApp messages among UK officials and ministers has been a significant aspect of the evidence heard the Covid inquiry. In Scotland, SNP ministers have faced controversy over allegations of deleted messages. The Welsh government has stated that it will fully cooperate with the UK Covid-19 inquiry and will disclose all requested material, including WhatsApp messages.

The first minister’s clarification was welcomed Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies, but he stressed the importance of understanding how many devices within the Welsh government used WhatsApp during the pandemic and who was responsible for deleting messages.

It is crucial to determine the extent of deletion during the early stages of the pandemic when critical decisions regarding testing and care homes were being made. The Welsh government has asserted that it did not rely on informal means of communication to make decisions during the pandemic, contrasting with evidence presented in the UK Covid-19 inquiry.

As the inquiry progresses, it will be essential to establish a comprehensive understanding of the use and potential deletion of WhatsApp messages within the Welsh government. The transparency of these communications will be crucial for accountability and learning from the management of the Covid-19 crisis in Wales.

