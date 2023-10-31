New Scottish Government Messaging Policy Raises Questions Amidst Covid Inquiries

The informal communications of Scottish government ministers and officials during the Covid-19 pandemic are under scrutiny, as both the UK and Scottish inquiries seek access to these messages for vital context. While the release of similar material UK government decision-makers has led to revealing insights, it is uncertain whether the Scottish government’s messaging contains similarly startling revelations.

The key issue at hand is the lack of full disclosure. The UK inquiry has identified 137 messaging groups with 70 potential witnesses within the Scottish government and its agencies during the pandemic. However, it is already apparent that full access will not be possible due to the non-retention of much of the material. This raises the question of why these messages were deleted when it was widely known that a public inquiry would take place.

To many opposition parties, this deletion-as-you-go approach suggests an attempt to hide potentially damaging discussions and impede transparency. The Scottish government maintains that it supports transparency, already releasing 13,000 documents to the UK inquiry. Furthermore, it argues that decisions should be recorded formally rather than solely relying on messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

In recent weeks, the Scottish government stated that it would require a section 21 legal order to release the WhatsApp data directly to the UK inquiry. It appears that this order has now been issued, and the Scottish government intends to promptly provide any additional material it possesses. However, it can only supply what still exists, as some key figures, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and national clinical director Jason Leitch, reportedly regularly cleared out their WhatsApp messages.

While Humza Yousaf, current health secretary, asserts that he has retained all his pandemic-related WhatsApp messages, the conflicting records management policy and mobile messaging guidance within the Scottish government pose a challenge. Some interpret the guidance to delete conversations within a month, while the records management policy requires the retention of relevant information.

The inconsistency in interpreting these policies frustrates both the UK Covid inquiry and grieving families seeking answers. Deleting material that could be relevant to the Scottish Covid inquiry after last summer’s “do not destroy” notice may constitute an offense. However, messages deleted before this point remain a challenge for both inquiries to address.