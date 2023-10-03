WhatsApp Messages Reveal Government Infighting During Pandemic

The COVID Inquiry has uncovered WhatsApp messages exchanged between Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, and Matt Hancock that expose the intense internal conflicts within the government at the beginning of the pandemic.

Lead counsel Hugo Keith KC highlighted the contents of these messages on the first day of the inquiry, shedding light on the political decision-making process in Westminster between January 2020 and February 2022.

The WhatsApp conversations paint a troubling picture of a toxic atmosphere and widespread infighting among government officials during the pandemic. According to the evidence, there were factional disputes and intense attacks on colleagues.

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, was frequently referenced in the messages, with implications that Boris Johnson and other officials held him in low regard. It appears that they criticized Hancock’s tendency to exaggerate and fabricate information.

The evidence presented in the inquiry highlighted specific instances. For example, on 11th March 2020, Hancock briefed the cabinet on the unlikely possibility of someone suffering from COVID-19 without showing symptoms. Additionally, on 14th March 2020, Cummings messaged Johnson to express his concern about the lack of a proper lockdown plan.

The inquiry also revealed that Downing Street altered scientific advice on the two-metre social distancing rule. Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, expressed his dismay in his diary when changes were made to a scientific review of social distancing in June 2020.

These revelations shed light on the behind-the-scenes conflicts and decision-making processes within the government during the early stages of the pandemic. They add to the growing body of information that will inform the COVID Inquiry’s assessment of political decision-making at that time.

