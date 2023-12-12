Disappearance of COVID-19 WhatsApp Messages Sparks Speculation

Summary: The Covid Inquiry in Northern Ireland has been informed that WhatsApp messages sent former Stormont ministers during the pandemic have been lost after government-issued electronic devices were wiped. The inquiry’s legal team has expressed concern over the loss, emphasizing the potential forensic value of these informal communications. The Executive Office (TEO) notified the inquiry that the devices of former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill had been reset to factory settings, resulting in the loss of all data. The TEO has launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this data loss. Efforts are still underway to recover the lost material from other sources. However, concerns have been raised about the independence of the investigation carried out the TEO, prompting suggestions that an independent investigation may be necessary. The inquiry’s chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, will review the TEO’s report and witness statement, taking into account the issue of resetting devices and the use of informal communications. The inquiry has already received a significant amount of evidence from Stormont departments and faces additional challenges due to the absence of power-sharing arrangements and limited financial resources.

