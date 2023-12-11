Prime Minister Apologizes for Lost WhatsApp Records in Covid Inquiry

In a recent development, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted that his missing WhatsApp records, which are crucial to the ongoing Covid inquiry, were lost due to multiple phone changes since the pandemic began. Sunak, who served as chancellor under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the pandemic, was questioned the inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, regarding the oversight of not safeguarding important messages.

Sunak acknowledged that he is not a frequent user of WhatsApp and stated that he had changed his phone multiple times over the years. Consequently, he explained that the messages would not have transferred to his new devices. When asked about warnings from officials concerning the preservation of his message history, Sunak claimed that he did not recall anyone in his office advising him on this matter during that time.

The counsel then presented an article from The Spectator, quoting Sunak as saying, “Everything I did was seen through the prism of: ‘You’re trying to be difficult, trying to be a leader'” and mentioning that there is a written record of his conversations with Johnson. Keith questioned the importance of private conversations, to which Sunak responded emphasizing that written records were useful for formal communication and sharing his thoughts and analysis on important matters such as exit road maps and social distancing guidelines.

During his testimony, the prime minister started expressing his deep apologies to those who lost loved ones and suffered as a result of the pandemic. He also emphasized the importance of learning from the past in order to be better prepared for the future.

The loss of these WhatsApp records raises concerns about the transparency and accountability of the government’s actions during the pandemic. As the Covid inquiry continues, it remains to be seen how this missing evidence will impact its findings and the public’s perception of the government’s handling of the crisis.