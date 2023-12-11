WhatsApp Messages Lost After Phone Changes, PM Apologizes at Covid Inquiry

In a testimony at the Covid Inquiry, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted that he was not a frequent user of WhatsApp and had experienced message losses after changing his phone numerous times. He clarified that he did not have access to WhatsApp communications relating to the pandemic due to these phone changes over the past few years.

Apologizing to those who lost loved ones and acknowledging the widespread suffering throughout the pandemic, Sunak emphasized the importance of learning lessons from the crisis to better prepare for the future.

Today, Sunak is set to face allegations regarding his Eat Out to Help Out scheme and its potential contribution to the spread of coronavirus. He is expected to be questioned on whether he believes that scientists were given excessive authority and if enough consideration was given to the impact of lockdowns.

In an intriguing twist, leaked messages have revealed that government scientists referred to Sunak as “Dr Death, the Chancellor” due to concerns about his determination to maintain economic activity during the pandemic while leading the Treasury.

