Damning Whatsapp Messages Revealed in Covid Inquiry

Recently released Whatsapp messages have shed light on the tensions and frustrations within Boris Johnson’s government during the Covid-19 pandemic. The messages, exchanged between key advisor Simon Case, former communications head Lee Cain, and former chief advisor Dominic Cummings, reveal their candid opinions and criticisms of the government’s decisions.

In one message, Case describes the government as a “terrible, tragic joke” and labels Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, as the “secret PM”. The discussions highlight the influence and priorities of Carrie Johnson in decision-making processes. Case jokes that Cummings, who was often seen as the “secret PM,” is not the one in charge, but rather it is Carrie Johnson.

Case also expresses exasperation with the government’s handling of the pandemic, particularly regarding the decision to implement regional circuit breakers. He criticizes the lack of credibility and the delay in taking necessary actions, stating that if the government had acted sooner, they wouldn’t appear as a “terrible, tragic joke”.

The revelations from the Whatsapp messages were presented during the ongoing Covid inquiry, which seeks to understand the decision-making processes during the pandemic. The inquiry has also revealed a culture of “slagging each other off” within the government, where political figures and senior civil servants engage in insults and criticisms behind each other’s backs.

According to Alex Thomas, a former civil servant and now a programme director at the Institute for Government, this type of behavior is unfortunately more common than it should be. Thomas describes the functioning of the Cabinet Office as chaotic and lacking in effective decision-making structures.

This latest module of the inquiry is set to last 11 weeks and will hear evidence from key figures such as Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, and Matt Hancock. The aim of the inquiry is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the decisions made the government during the pandemic.

Sources: Whatsapp messages from Lee Cain, Simon Case, and Dominic Cummings. Covid-19 inquiry.