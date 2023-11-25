Nova Scotia: COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Cancellation of HMCS Harry DeWolf’s Great Lakes Deployment

The Royal Canadian Navy has announced the cancellation of the remaining Great Lakes deployment of HMCS Harry DeWolf due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases onboard. The decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of the crew and the communities that the vessel would have visited during its planned activities in Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, Kingston, Trois-Rivières, and Québec City.

As a precautionary measure, HMCS Harry DeWolf will stay in Montreal and will not be open for planned targeted tours or to the public. The ship is expected to return to Halifax on Saturday. The Royal Canadian Navy assures that all necessary precautions and preventive measures have been implemented to limit the outbreak, following the guidelines outlined in MARLANT’s Prevention and Mitigation of Respiratory Illnesses-Fall/Winter 2023-24 Direction and in consultation with Health Services.

While the cancellation of the Great Lakes deployment is undoubtedly disappointing for the crew and those looking forward to interacting with the vessel, it highlights the ongoing challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose. Outbreaks can occur in any setting, including high-security environments such as naval ships.

The incident further emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to public health protocols and vaccination efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. The Royal Canadian Navy’s decision to prioritize the health and safety of its crew and the communities it serves showcases its commitment to responsible actions in the face of adversity.

