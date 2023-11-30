New Measures Implemented to Combat Counterfeit Goods on Social Media

Redcar and Cleveland Council has taken decisive action to address the sale of counterfeit goods on social media platforms. In a recent annual report, it was disclosed that the council sought permission from a magistrate to conduct covert surveillance as part of a trading standards investigation into illegal items being sold online.

The use of directed surveillance in such cases poses the risk of obtaining private information, necessitating authorization from a magistrate. The involvement of the magistrate ensures that proper procedures are followed and relevant factors are taken into account, while also providing the option to refuse authorization if necessary.

To ensure transparency and adherence to statutory safeguards, local authorities are legally required to monitor the implementation of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA). When directed surveillance is carried out or communications data is accessed, a detailed record of the process must be maintained.

It is crucial to note that councils can only authorize directed surveillance in cases where the potential offense carries a potential custodial sentence of six months or more. Additionally, the potential for collateral intrusion, where innocent third parties may have their information revealed, must be carefully considered.

The report emphasized that councils do not have the power to grant authorizations for intrusive surveillance, such as within residential premises or private vehicles. Instead, operations should solely focus on preventing or detecting crime.

The trading standards operation, which yielded success in gathering evidence and conducting test purchases of illegal items, highlights the effectiveness of these measures in combatting the sale of counterfeit goods.

The council’s compliance with RIPA legislation is subject to review the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office every three years. While the council had made four applications for RIPA authorizations in 2020, this report indicates that only one authorization was sought in the 2022/23 period.

By proactively addressing the sale of counterfeit goods on social media through targeted surveillance, Redcar and Cleveland Council is taking significant steps to protect consumers and prevent illegal activities in the digital realm.