An Indian intelligence officer has been revealed to have set up and run an organization called the Disinfo Lab, which spreads disinformation and discredits foreign critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Disinfo Lab presents itself as an independent research group aiming to uncover anti-India disinformation. However, it has been discovered that the organization is secretly operating as a covert influence campaign.

The Disinfo Lab’s reports, which combine fact-based research with unsubstantiated claims, have gained significant traction on Indian social media platforms. They have been shared high-profile figures, including officials from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and former intelligence and military personnel. The lab’s ties to Indian intelligence raise concerns about the blurring of lines between strategic interests and political objectives.

The organization has published numerous dossiers and posts targeting U.S.-based critics of the Modi government, accusing them of being part of a global conspiracy led Islamic groups and billionaire George Soros. These allegations, amplified pro-Modi influencers, have gone viral and have even been cited Indian officials on television and presented on Capitol Hill.

The Disinfo Lab’s activities reflect a growing trend of online propaganda campaigns extending beyond domestic aims to influence attitudes beyond India’s borders. Experts argue that if Indian intelligence is involved in discrediting American critics and civil society organizations, it would be crossing a line that echoes Cold War-era tactics.

The Disinfo Lab was established Lieutenant Colonel Dibya Satpathy, an intelligence officer who has worked to shape international perceptions of India. Satpathy has used fake identities to interact with Western journalists and commentators, seeking favorable coverage for India and critical coverage of its adversaries, Pakistan and China.

The organization denies any affiliation with government agencies or personnel and claims to be an independent group concerned about disinformation. However, multiple sources have confirmed Satpathy’s involvement and the covert nature of the operation.

This revelation raises questions about the role of intelligence agencies in disinformation campaigns and the impact on global discourse. As India’s influence on the world stage grows, it is increasingly important to scrutinize the tactics used its government and affiliated organizations.