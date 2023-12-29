Remembering Iconic Moments in Local Sports History

In the vibrant world of local high school sports reporting, there are moments that stand out as unforgettable. Encounters with Hall of Fame athletes, coverage of pro sports teams, and witnessing star opponents in action have been thrilling bonuses for journalists. From heart-pounding participatory stunts to interviewing renowned athletes, these experiences make for lasting memories.

One such standout athlete is the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps. Just two months after his first Olympic appearance in 2004, a young 19-year-old Phelps demonstrated his swimming technique at a ‘Y’ in Spartanburg, S.C. Little did we know then that he would go on to win a record 23 gold medals. Another notable encounter took place in 1996 when New Zealand swimmers trained in Hendersonville’s Patton Park pool, and Danyon Loader emerged victorious with two gold medals.

Reflecting on Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the 25 “greatest” athletes of the 20th Century, we can’t help but recall the moments spent with some of these extraordinary individuals. The charismatic Muhammad Ali, who topped the list, left a lasting impression during several interviews in the 90s. His unique mind games and tests of character provided a glimpse into the mind of a champion. Another great on the list was the incomparable Michael Jordan, whom we photographed before and after his first NBA title.

Track Olympian Carl Lewis, golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, and baseball icon Ted Williams all left their mark as well. We had the privilege of interviewing each of them, gaining insights into their careers and their experiences facing formidable opponents. Interviews with basketball giant Shaquille O’Neal and the late Wilt Chamberlain also grace the collection of treasured memories.

Team coverage has always brought excitement, whether reporting on the Carolina Panthers in the 2000s, the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victories in 1996 and 2021, or the Carolina Hurricanes’ triumphant Stanley Cup win in 2002. The opportunity to interview legendary quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Steve Young provided a unique glimpse into the minds of football greats.

Not all memorable moments happened on the field. As a photographer on the Carolina Panthers sidelines, there were heart-stopping moments like when Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad charged straight towards me. Narrowly escaping a potential collision, I managed to capture a remarkable photo.

Local college teams also left their mark, especially the University of North Carolina. Conversations with players like Rasheed Wallace and Eric Montross, and the honor of interviewing head coaches Dean Smith and Roy Williams, were truly unforgettable. And who can forget the electrifying Antoine Jamison and Vince Carter leading the Tar Heels to victory in 2005-06?

In the grand tapestry of local sports history, there are countless moments that deserve to be celebrated and remembered. From thrilling encounters with legendary athletes to capturing exhilarating game-winning shots, these experiences define the essence of sports reporting.