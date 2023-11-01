New Title: Courteney Cox Spotted with Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Amidst Tragic Loss of Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox, the talented actress known for her role in “Friends,” was seen for the first time since the devastating news of her co-star Matthew Perry’s passing. Leaving Nobu Malibu in California Monday night, Cox appeared somber as she got into her vehicle alongside her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. The couple has been dating since 2013, and their presence together amidst this difficult time showcases the support they provide each other.

Just hours before, Cox and the rest of the “Friends” cast released a joint statement expressing their immense grief over Perry’s death. The statement emphasized the deep bond between them, describing themselves as more than just cast mates but a family. Their words reflected the profound impact Perry had on their lives and their intention to take time to grieve and process his loss.

Sources close to the investigation into Perry’s death have revealed that initial tests ruled out the presence of fentanyl or methamphetamine in his system. However, further tests are still being conducted through a toxicology report, which may take several months to complete. The cause of Perry’s death is presently listed as “deferred.”

The tragic loss of Matthew Perry has undoubtedly shaken the entire “Friends” family. Courteney Cox and her long-time partner, Johnny McDaid, show resilience as they continue to navigate through this difficult period. Their appearance together reflects the deep bond they share and the support they offer one another.

