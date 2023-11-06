A Teacher’s Inappropriate Messages Result in High Court Reprimand

A teacher in his early 20s has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register after sending inappropriate messages to teenage girls who were his former pupils. The High Court, led Mr Justice David Barniville, confirmed the decision made the Teaching Council to strike off the teacher. The messages, sent via the Snapchat messaging app, included sexual content and derogatory remarks about the girls.

The nature of the allegations and the overwhelming evidence left the court with no doubt about the seriousness of the teacher’s misconduct. The decision was made to protect the safety and well-being of those involved. The court also supported the Teaching Council’s recommendation that the teacher be prohibited from reapplying to the register for the next 15 years.

Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the teacher, the students, the school, and its location cannot be disclosed. However, it is important to highlight the consequences of such inappropriate conduct within the teaching profession.

, known for its temporary nature, allows users to send pictures and messages that typically disappear after a short period of time. Unfortunately, this feature does not absolve users of the consequences of their actions. In this case, the messages were sent over an undisclosed period starting from September 2019 until July 2020.

The Teaching Council’s inquiry found the teacher guilty of seven allegations of professional misconduct and breaches of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers. It was revealed that the teacher had engaged in inappropriate contact with a total of six former students from the secondary school where he taught, as well as another girl from the same area. Some of the messages were described as being of a sexual nature, emphasizing the severity of the teacher’s actions.

The council’s disciplinary committee noted that the teacher’s behavior fell within the upper end of the spectrum of professional misconduct. Despite a lack of meaningful insight shown the teacher, who only apologized at one stage, the committee felt that the severity of the wrongdoing and breach of trust warranted a strong sanction.

It is imperative that educators prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. Instances like this underscore the importance of vigilance and strict adherence to professional conduct guidelines within the teaching community. The Teaching Council’s decision to remove the teacher’s name from the register demonstrates the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the profession and safeguarding young individuals.

