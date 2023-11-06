New Article: Educator Dismissed for Inappropriate Conduct with Former Students

A teacher in his early 20s has been permanently removed from the register the High Court for engaging in inappropriate behavior with his former teenage pupils. The misconduct occurred via the Snapchat messaging app, where the teacher sent messages of a sexual nature to girls aged 13 and 14, one of whom he referred to as “a little ride.” In addition to these messages, the teacher sent a photo of himself with his bare chest, adorned with red lips.

Snapchat, a widely used app among teenagers and young adults, is known for its feature of automatically deleting pictures and messages after a short period. However, the serious nature of the allegations could not be overlooked the High Court, which found the evidence against the teacher to be compelling and irrefutable.

High Court President Mr Justice David Barniville upheld the decision of the Teaching Council, previously made to strike the teacher off the register. Not only was the teacher’s name removed, but he was also prohibited from reapplying for entry to the register for the next 15 years. It is important to note that the teacher’s identity, as well as the names of the students, the school, and its location, remain undisclosed as per the High Court’s direction.

The Teaching Council’s inquiry, held in July, concluded that the teacher was guilty of seven counts of professional misconduct, including violations of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers. It was determined that he had engaged in inappropriate communication with six of his former students and an additional girl from the same area, using Snapchat.

Emphasizing the severity of the teacher’s actions, Eoghan O’Sullivan, representing the Teaching Council, asserted that the misconduct fell within the higher range of the spectrum. The teacher’s lack of meaningful insight, despite a partial apology, further contributed to the disciplinary committee’s decision.

The High Court’s confirmation of the Teaching Council’s decision reflects the gravity of the teacher’s breach of trust and the impact it had on such young individuals. The sanction imposed serves as a reminder of the significance of maintaining ethical boundaries in the profession.

