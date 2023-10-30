Meta Loses Legal Battle Over User Data Sharing in South Korea

Meta Platforms Ireland Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., has been dealt a blow in a recent legal battle with the South Korean data protection watchdog. The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) had imposed a fine of 7.8 billion won ($5.78 million) on Meta for sharing users’ personal information with other operators without their consent. This decision came after an investigation revealed that at least 3.3 million Facebook users in South Korea had their personal information shared with operators other than Facebook between May 2012 and June 2018.

In response to the fine, Meta filed a complaint arguing that the sharing of information was done with the users’ agreement and without any inducement on their part. However, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled against Meta, stating that the company had taken unfair profits from the practice and that its users were not adequately informed about the sharing of their personal data.

The investigation conducted the PIPC revealed that when users logged into another operator’s service through Facebook login, their personal information, including details about their academic background, family, and marriage status, was provided to those operators without their knowledge. Furthermore, Meta’s lack of cooperation with the probe, including the submission of data and provision of false documents, was also noted the watchdog.

This ruling reflects the increasing scrutiny and accountability of social media platforms when it comes to user data protection. It is a reminder to companies like Meta of the importance of obtaining clear and informed consent from users before sharing their personal information with third parties. With the rise in data breaches and privacy concerns, users are increasingly demanding transparency and control over how their data is handled.

