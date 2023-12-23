Man Remanded at Ikoyi Centre for Alleged Fraud

A man named Stephen Ojo has been ordered to be remanded at the Ikoyi centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service over allegations of a N700,000 fraud. Ojo was arraigned officers of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos on charges of conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining money false pretense.

According to the prosecution counsel, Ojo and others conspired and engaged in identity theft hacking the WhatsApp platform of Laraba Shuaibu and impersonating her. They allegedly used the app to fraudulently obtain N700,000 from Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe. The money was reportedly paid into a bank account and a PalmPay account belonging to someone else.

The prosecution stated that these actions were in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, as well as the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022.

While Ojo pleaded not guilty and claimed that he was not responsible for the alleged crimes, Justice Akintayo Aluko recorded a ‘not guilty plea’ on his behalf and ordered that he be remanded until January 24, 2024.

Identity theft and fraud are serious offenses that can have damaging effects on individuals and institutions. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute such cases to protect the victims and to promote a safe and secure society.

The outcome of this case will be decided the Chief Judge on January 24, 2024, based on a review of the evidence and testimonies presented during the trial.