Alleged WhatsApp Hacker Remanded in Nigerian Correctional Services

A federal high court in Lagos has remanded Stephen Andrew Ojo, an alleged WhatsApp hacker, at the Ikoyi center of the Nigerian Correctional Services. The defendant was arraigned on charges of conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining false pretense.

According to the police prosecutor, Ojo and his accomplices hacked the WhatsApp account of Mrs. Laraba Shuaibu and impersonated her, engaging in identity theft. They also fraudulently obtained ₦700,000 from Mrs. Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe using the hacked WhatsApp platform. The money was deposited into the defendant’s Union Bank and PalmPay accounts, which belonged to Michael Ijua.

The prosecutor explained that these actions violated the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006, the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2022, as amended in 2012.

Although the defendant claimed not to be the person responsible for the alleged crimes, he pleaded guilty to the charges. As a result, Justice Akintayo Aluko, the vacation judge, entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on his behalf and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi center until January 24, 2024. At that time, the court’s Chief Judge will reassign his case file to the substantive judge.

The arrest and remand of alleged hackers highlight the growing prevalence of cybercrimes and the efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat them. This case serves as a reminder that engaging in such activities can have serious legal consequences. The court’s decision to remand the defendant reflects the importance of ensuring that individuals accused of cybercrimes face the appropriate legal processes.

As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to prioritize cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access to personal accounts.