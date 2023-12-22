Alleged WhatsApp Hacker Remanded in Custody on Fraud Charges

A suspected internet fraudster, Stephen Ojo, has been remanded in the custody of the Ikoyi Center of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) on charges of conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining money false pretense. The remand order was given Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to the police prosecutor, Ojo is accused of hacking the WhatsApp account of Mrs. Laraba Shuaibu and using it to swindle N700,000 from Mrs. Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe. The funds were allegedly transferred into Ojo’s bank account and PalmPay account held Michael Ijua.

While Ojo pleaded guilty to the charges, he also claimed that he was not the perpetrator of the crimes. Based on this conflicting plea, Justice Aluko recorded a ‘not guilty plea’ and ordered that Ojo remain in custody until January 24, 2024, when the case will be reassigned to a substantive judge.

These charges against Ojo are in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015. Additionally, the prosecutor argued that the defendant contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022 as amended in 2012.

The arrest and remand of Ojo highlight the ongoing battle against cybercrime and identity theft in Nigeria. With the prevalence of digital communication platforms like WhatsApp, hackers have found new ways to exploit unsuspecting individuals for financial gain. The judicial system plays a crucial role in holding perpetrators accountable and deterring others from engaging in such criminal activities.

As the case progresses and the file is reassigned to a substantive judge, it remains to be seen how the evidence will be presented and whether there are additional accomplices involved. Swift and fair justice is crucial in maintaining public trust and safeguarding individuals’ digital privacy and financial security.